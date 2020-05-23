App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gaganyaan: Training of Indian cosmonauts resumes in Russia after COVID-19 hiatus

Training of Indian cosmonauts for the country's first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan, was put on hold due to COVID-19

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

After the training of the four cosmonauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan was put on hold due to COVID-19 scare, Russian space corporation have resumed their training for India's first manned space mission.

Russian space corporation, Roscosmos in a statement said, "Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) on May 12 resumed training of the Indian cosmonauts under the contract between Glavkosmos, JSC (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) and the Human Spaceflight Center of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)."

All four Indian cosmonauts were in good health.

Close

"GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves," it added.

related news

Roscosmos also tweeted a picture of the cosmonauts wearing space suit bearing Indian flag.

Roscosmos further said, this week, the GCTC specialists are providing theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation, the basics of manned spacecraft control and the Russian language to the Indian cosmonauts.

The contract for the training of Indian cosmonauts between Glavkosmos and the Human Spaceflight Center of ISRO was signed on June 27, 2019, and their training in Russia started on February 10, 2020.

Since the end of March, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 infection, a lockdown was recommended for the Indian cosmonauts which they carefully observed, it said.

Earlier, officials had said that after the training in Russia, the cosmonauts will receive module-specific training in India, where they would be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations.

First Published on May 23, 2020 03:00 pm

