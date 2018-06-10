G7 vows to ensure Iran nuclear program 'remains peaceful'

The G7 group includes European heavyweights such as Germany, France and Britain who -- along with the US -- were all signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord which allowed for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
G7 leaders pledged on Sunday to ensure Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful in a joint statement between the US and European allies angered by Donald Trump's pullout from an internationally-agreed accord.
"We are committed to permanently ensuring that Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful, in line with its international obligations and commitments to never seek, develop or acquire a nuclear weapon" the leaders said at the end of a two-day summit in Canada.
"We condemn all financial support of terrorism including terrorist groups sponsored by Iran. We also call upon Iran to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to counter terrorism and achieve political solutions, reconciliation and peace in the region," the statement added.