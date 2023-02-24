 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 threatens Russia sanctions busters with 'severe costs'

Feb 24, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

At the meeting, hosted by current G7 chair Japan, member nations emphasized their commitment to halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago, and warned Moscow against any use of nuclear weapons.

Zelensky participated in the summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join an in-person G7 summit in Hiroshima this May.(Source: AP/File)

G7 leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit Friday and issued a stern warning to countries helping Russia evade international sanctions.

"We call on third-countries or other international actors who seek to evade or undermine our measures to cease providing material support to Russia's war, or face severe costs," the Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement.

"To deter this activity around the world, we are taking actions against third-country actors materially supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine," it said.