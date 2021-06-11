G7 Summit: What's on the agenda? And what is on the dinner menu?

General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, Cornwall, United Kingdom, on June 8, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Tom Nicholson)

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations begin a three day meeting in Cornwall, England, on June 11, discussing issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery to climate change and geopolitics.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend. This year South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit. India, also an invited guest, will participate in some of the summit virtually.

Here is the outline agenda:

Friday:

Early afternoon - Leaders meet for a socially-distanced family photo on the beach at Carbis Bay.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

First discussion session - Building back from COVID-19.

Evening - Leaders and their partners travel to the Eden Project - a series of bio-domes that create a rainforest environment. Here they will attend a reception with Queen Elizabeth, heir Prince Charles, and his son Prince William and his wife Kate.

After the reception, leaders have dinner of locally caught roasted turbot followed by strawberry pavlova.

Saturday:

Second discussion session - Economic resilience

Third discussion session - Foreign Policy

Guest nations and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive and India joins virtually.

Fourth discussion session - Health. Melinda French Gates and UK Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance will address leaders virtually at the meeting.

Leaders and guests have a barbecue on the beach, including steak and lobster, followed by hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows.

Sunday:

Fifth discussion session - Climate and Nature. Naturalist David Attenborough gives a pre-recorded video message.

Sixth discussion session - Open societies.

Leaders are expected to issue a communique.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a media conference, followed by other leaders' conferences.