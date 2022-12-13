 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 says it is setting up multi-agency platform to coordinate aid to Ukraine

Dec 13, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

G7 leaders in a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting said they would work with Ukraine, international partners and international financial organizations to establish the new Donor Coordination Platform.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted European countries to announce sanctions on imports of oil and coal from Russia. In retaliation, Russia curtailed its natural gas supply to Europe.

Group of Seven rich nations on Monday said they would set up a multi-agency platform to coordinate aid to Ukraine and support its repair, recovery and reconstruction, with senior representatives to convene as soon as possible in January.

"Through this platform, we will coordinate existing mechanisms to provide ongoing short- and long-term support ..., coordinate further international funding and expertise, and encourage Ukraine's reform agenda as well as private sector led growth," they said,

The G7 leaders said they would set up a secretariat for the platform and each member country would designate a senior government representative to oversee creation of the platform and coordination efforts.

"We firmly support efforts to secure Ukraine's immediate financial stability and its recovery and reconstruction towards a sustainable, prosperous and democratic future, in line with its European path," they said in the statement.

The effort will build on a recovery conference held in Berlin in October and a separate event in London in June. International donors are due to meet again in Paris on Tuesday.