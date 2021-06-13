G7 provides 1 billion COVID vaccine doses, will work to give more: Communique

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come, according to an almost finalised draft of the communique.

"The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for 1 billion doses over the next year," the communique said.

"We will work together with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase this contribution over the months to come," the communique said.

Two sources said the draft had been largely finalised by diplomats who worked late into Saturday night to agree the text.