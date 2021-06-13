MARKET NEWS

G7 provides 1 billion COVID vaccine doses, will work to give more: Communique

"The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for 1 billion doses over the next year," the communique said.

June 13, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come, according to an almost finalised draft of the communique.

"The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for 1 billion doses over the next year," the communique said.

"We will work together with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase this contribution over the months to come," the communique said.

Two sources said the draft had been largely finalised by diplomats who worked late into Saturday night to agree the text.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #G7 #vaccine #World News
first published: Jun 13, 2021 02:24 pm

