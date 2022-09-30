English
    G7 ministers threaten "economic costs on Russia" over Ukrainian annexation

    "We will never recognise these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," said a statement from the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

    Reuters
    September 30, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST
    A local resident Olena Kushnir looks at shells near her destroyed house, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, September 15. (Source: Reuters)

    The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries condemned Russia's proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday as a "new low point" in the war and vowed to take further action against Moscow.

    "We will never recognise these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," said a statement from the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

    "We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities - inside and outside of Russia - that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law," it added.
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 09:33 pm
