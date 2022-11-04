G7 ministers: severe consequences if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session. “The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world’s first fully solar power operated airport. India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade,” he said. “When a large country like India shows such ambition, other developing countries also get inspiration. We hope that the rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts. Today, a huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India,” the prime minister said. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers said on Friday any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, and renewed their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the ministers said in a joint statement.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," they added.