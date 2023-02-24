 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 increases economic aid to Ukraine to $39 billion

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors deliberated on Ukraine's overall economic condition at a meeting here on Thursday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression.

The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers has announced increasing the bloc's economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion and called upon the IMF to deliver a fresh financial package to the country by March to help it deal with the impact of the Russian invasion.

The meeting was virtually joined by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors have come to the city for a meeting of the G20 grouping.