G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test

The Group of Seven major economies jointly condemned on Monday North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called on all U.N. member states to condemn the nuclear-armed state’s actions.

"We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges," the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said in a statement together with the European Union’s top foreign policy official.

North Korea fired three missiles last Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, following a trip to Asia by U.S. President Joe Biden.





