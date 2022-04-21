 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 billion to Ukraine

Reuters
Apr 21, 2022 / 05:58 AM IST

In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

"International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.

first published: Apr 21, 2022 06:00 am
