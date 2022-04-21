English
    G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 billion to Ukraine

    In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2022 / 05:58 AM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

    "International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.



    Reuters
    Tags: #G7 ministers #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 06:00 am
