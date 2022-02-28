G7 assures Ukraine of their support, threatens fresh sanctions against Russia

People try to get into a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)

The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Sunday (February 27) assuring Ukraine Foreign Minister of their support threatened fresh sanctions against Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the G7, discussed about the unprovoked Russia attack, and the unified response to Russia.

Anthony Blinken said in a meeting attended by him, G7 Foreign Ministers and Ukraraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, it has been decided G7 would give a unified response to Russia’s invasion.

“To express our united support for Ukraine. We will hold Russia accountable for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion and will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” said Blinken.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States after their virtual meeting cautioned in a joint statement that they would add to the sanctions already declared if Russia didn't stop its operation in Ukraine.

The leaders in their virtual meeting declared that for an equitable world to exist, they are united in their commitment to addressing both the biggest systemic challenges and immediate crises.

On Saturday (February 26), the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault on Ukraine.