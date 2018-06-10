G7 agreed on 'controlling Iran nuclear ambitions': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said today that his fellow G7 leaders had expressed their commitment to containing Iran's "nuclear ambitions" at their summit in Canada. "G7 nations remain committed to controlling Iran's nuclear ambitions," said Trump, who has angered European leaders by pulling out of an internationally-negotiated nuclear accord.

The US move to reimpose sanctions on Iran -- lifted under the accord that aims to ensure Tehran will not develop a nuclear bomb -- has already seen many European investors who returned to the country start to wind down operations.