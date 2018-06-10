App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

G7 agreed on 'controlling Iran nuclear ambitions': US President Donald Trump

"G7 nations remain committed to controlling Iran's nuclear ambitions," said Donald Trump

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said today that his fellow G7 leaders had expressed their commitment to containing Iran's "nuclear ambitions" at their summit in Canada. "G7 nations remain committed to controlling Iran's nuclear ambitions," said Trump, who has angered European leaders by pulling out of an internationally-negotiated nuclear accord.

The US move to reimpose sanctions on Iran -- lifted under the accord that aims to ensure Tehran will not develop a nuclear bomb -- has already seen many European investors who returned to the country start to wind down operations.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 10:25 am

tags #G7 summit #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.