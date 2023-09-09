G20 Summit 2023: World leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit

PM Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive at the newly built venue in Pragati Maidan.

Catch the G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates here

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those received warmly by PM Modi. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received with a hug as were Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will assume the next G20 presidency, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Argentinian president.

Lula was accompanied by his wife and Brazilian First Lady Rosngela da Silva. The world leaders walked the red carpet lined with national flags with the wall depicting different yoga postures.

PM Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha. He was seen explaining to US president Biden the grandeur of the Konark wheel.

Also Read: PM Modi welcomes G20 leaders against Konark Wheel replica in Bharat Mandapam

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak greeted PM Modi with a namaste. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived at the Bharat Mandapam, the grand international exhibition and convention centre.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived at the Bharat Mandapam, the grand international exhibition and convention centre.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi and Oman Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said and Spain's First Vice President Nadia Calvino were also welcomed by PM Modi.