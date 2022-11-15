 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 starts in Bali as Ukraine war, raging inflation top agenda

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

The G20, which includes countries ranging from Brazil to India, Saudi Arabia and Germany, accounts for more than 80% of the world's gross domestic product), 75% of international trade and 60% of its population.

Indonesia on November 15 will host the 17th G20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta. Seventeen world leaders -- bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods". Leaders from across the major economies have started arriving in Bali for the summit. (Image: AP)

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies open talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, after a final pitch by host Indonesia for the bloc to focus on action to help a global economic recovery despite deep rifts due to the war in Ukraine.

A positive sign on the eve of the summit was a three-hour bilateral meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in which the two leaders pledged more frequent communications despite many differences.

Monday's meeting was the first time the two had met in person since Biden became president and the talks appeared to signal an improvement in relations between the superpowers after a downward spiral in recent months.

With the Ukraine war and a global spike in inflation overshadowing the summit, Indonesia's president made a fresh appeal to the leaders of the world's richest countries to unite at least on economic matters.

"We hope the G20 summit can deliver concrete partnerships that can help the world in its economic recovery," President Joko Widodo said after a bilateral meeting with Biden.