you are here: HomeNewsWorld

G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition: Emmanuel Macron

In an interview with France Inter radio station broadcast on Tuesday, Macron said those conditions must include equality for women, access for foreign humanitarian operations and non-cooperation with Islamist terror groups.

Reuters
October 05, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said the forthcoming G20 summit must send a clear message to Afghanistan’s Taliban on the conditions for international recognition.

In an interview with France Inter radio station broadcast on Tuesday, Macron said those conditions must include equality for women, access for foreign humanitarian operations and non-cooperation with Islamist terror groups.
Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #France #G20 summit #Taliban #World News
first published: Oct 5, 2021 12:49 pm

