MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

In October, 136 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax on global corporations, including internet giants like Google , Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions.

Reuters
October 30, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
US President Joe Biden talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he attends the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. (Source: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he attends the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. (Source: Reuters)


Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.


"We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.


Close

The conclusions are to be formally adopted on Sunday.


In October, 136 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax on global corporations, including internet giants like Google , Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions.

"This is more than just a tax deal, it's a reshaping of the rules of the global economy," a senior U.S. official told reporters

Reuters
Tags: #G20 summit #Global Minimum Corporate Tax #World News
first published: Oct 30, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.