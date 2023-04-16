 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 HWG meet in Goa to use advocacy power to consolidate existing initiatives in health emergencies

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, additional secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said health priorities were introduced in the first HWG meeting held in Thiruvananthpuram in January.

The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness, and response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, an official said on Sunday.

The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response and promoted convergence in global health architecture, he said.

The HWG has also proposed deliverables, including creation of regional vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD), research and development manufacturing networks and creation of global medical countermeasures coordination platforms, Agrawal said.