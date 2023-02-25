 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 finance meeting to end without consensus on war in Ukraine

Feb 25, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20), hosted by India, was likely to end later in the day without a joint communique because there was no consensus on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine, three delegates told Reuters.

Finance leaders from the world's biggest economies were unable to resolve differences on Saturday over the war in Ukraine and inched forward on moves to restructure distressed nations' debt, people familiar with the discussions said.

The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers have been adamant in demanding the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour a year ago, but the Russian and Chinese delegations have opposed such language.

Russia and China were upset by use of the G20 platform to discuss political matters, two of the delegates said.