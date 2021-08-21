Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Serbian hermit Panta Petrovic poses inside his cave in the southern Serbian city of Pirot, on August 9, 2021. Almost twenty years ago, Panta Petrovic made social distancing a lifestyle choice when he moved into a tiny Serbian mountain cave to avoid society. Last year, on one of his visits to town, the dreadlocked man with a long beard found out there was a pandemic raging. After vaccines against Covid-19 became available, he got jabbed and urges everyone to do the same. (Image: AFP)

From a hermit who has come out from under his rock to a hairy situation for Mormons... Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

Even cavemen know

Nearly two decades ago Serbian hermit Panta Petrovic retreated from the world and his former wives to live in a cave in the side of a mountain.

But when word finally reached him that a pandemic was raging, he walked to the nearest town to get a jab.

Which shows that even people living under a rock for the last 20 years know they should get vaccinated.

The virus "will come to my cave too", the 70-year-old told AFP on Stara Planina mountain in southern Serbia, where he sleeps on hay.

Having married several times, Petrovic's only companion these days is a rather intimidating-looking 200-kilogram (440-pound) wild boar called Mara.

"She means everything to me, I love her and she listens to me. There is no money that can buy such a thing," he said.

Mormons bristle

A retired professor has launched a crusade to restore beards to the Mormon Brigham Young University in the United States where facial hair extending below the earlobe or beyond the lip has long been banned.

Warner Wordsworth said it was time to bring the bewhiskered back into the fold.

"Beards were used by righteous men from Adam down through the ages," he argued.

"While (Mormon founder) Joseph Smith couldn't grow a good beard, most of his leading brethren could and did," the professor added.

"Nearly all prophets, apostles and others have done so righteously and proudly." Amen.

Aim high

To Canada where Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell had the bright idea of giving her Canadian army comrades chocolate cannabis cupcakes on a live firing exercise.

She is now facing five years in jail for getting her unknowing colleagues high while they were handling high explosives.

Green behind the ears

But she does not take our Genius of the Week Award. That goes to Nigerian football star Henry Onyekuru, who celebrated his signing for Greek club Olympiakos by flying to Istanbul to have his hair painted green.

Green is the colour of Olympiakos' deadly Athenian rivals Panathinaikos. To make it worse, Onyekuru wore a Boston Celtics basketball shirt to match his new green hair.

Panathinaikos also use the Celtics three-leafed clover crest.

Arise Sir Buck

Having put the "Hrrrr!" back in the haka, fearsome All Blacks forward Wayne "Buck" Shelford has finally been knighted for his services to rugby.

The hardman's hardman told AFP it was a huge surprise. But lovers of the game, especially those who watched him once play on with a torn scrotum, were in no doubt his would day come.

"Sir Buck" lost four teeth, had his undercarriage ripped open and was finally knocked out in the famous "Battle of Nantes" against France in 1986.

Proud of his Maori roots, Shelford also reinvigorated the haka warrior dance the All Blacks do before matches to put the fear of God in their opponents.

When Sir Buck first put on the black shirt in 1985, the haka had become tame. But he put fire back in his teammates bellies by explaining its significance and teaching them the Maori words.