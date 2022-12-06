 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Fuel at discounted rate: Russian team to visit Pakistan on Jan 20, says senior minister

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

On Monday, Russia decided to provide crude oil at discounted rates to Pakistan, as Islamabad battles to contain a current account deficit swelled by energy payments, mostly for oil.

A high-level Russian delegation will visit Pakistan on January 20 after Moscow agreed to provide the cash-strapped country with crude oil as well as petrol and diesel at discounted rates, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russia decided to provide crude oil at discounted rates to Pakistan, as Islamabad battles to contain a current account deficit swelled by energy payments, mostly for oil.

The coalition government is moving ahead with its plans to strike a much-anticipated deal for Russian crude oil at a discounted rate as Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that a high-level delegation from Moscow will arrive in Islamabad on January 20, Geo News reported.

A day earlier, he said, "Our visit to Russia turned out to be more productive than expected." The development comes a month after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is exploring the possibility of buying discounted Russian oil on the lines of India.

Pakistan is struggling to meet domestic gas supply needs as winter approaches and is under pressure to explore cheaper energy supplies due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves. It is battling to contain a current account deficit swelled by energy payments, mostly for oil.

In a statement, Malik claimed that the US will not impose sanctions on Pakistan for the proposed deal, the report added.