FTX's former top lawyer aided US authorities in Sam Bankman-Fried case

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.

Several other former FTX executives have also engaged counsel to discuss their cooperation with prosecutors, two separate sources said.

Friedberg gave details about FTX in a Nov. 22 meeting with two dozen investigators, the person said. The meeting, held at the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York's office included officials from the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the source said. Emails between attendees scheduling the meeting with those agencies were seen by Reuters.

At the meeting, he told prosecutors what he knew of Bankman-Fried's use of customer funds to finance his business empire, the source said. Friedberg recounted conversations he had with other top executives on the subject and provided details of how Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research functioned, the source said.

Friedberg's cooperation has not been previously reported. He has not been charged and has not been told he is under criminal investigation, the source said. Instead, he expects to be called as a government witness in Bankman-Fried's October trial, the person said.

Friedberg's lawyer, Telemachus Kasulis, and FTX did not respond to requests for comment on his cooperation. The SEC, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Bankman-Fried's spokesman declined to comment.