FTX fallout hits crypto lender Genesis; Bankman-Fried, celebrities sued

Nov 17, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

Crypto lender Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions on Wednesday, citing the sudden failure of crypto exchange FTX, while court papers showed FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces legal action.

After a flurry of tweets and interviews by Bankman-Fried, FTX said he "has no ongoing role" at the company and does not speak on its behalf.

The implosion of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, and prompting investigations by regulators in several countries.

Lawmakers from the U.S. Congress said on Wednesday they were planning hearings on FTX before yearend, while the New York Department of Financial Services said it is monitoring the situation at Genesis.

While not naming FTX directly, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that more effective oversight is needed over the crypto markets to address risks previously identified that were "at the center of the crypto market stresses observed over the past week," and urged Congress to act quickly.

Venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, the ultimate parent of Genesis, as well as of crypto asset manager Grayscale, said on Twitter that Genesis' decision to suspend redemptions "was made in response to the extreme market dislocation and loss of industry confidence caused by the FTX implosion."