FTA negotiations with India 'well advanced', next round set to commence very soon: UK minister

Jan 21, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Foreign Office Minister for South Asia, also said Britains relationship with India is central to its foreign policy and as one of the worlds biggest economies it is a key partner.

UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

Negotiations between Britain and India for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are well advanced, with the next round of talks set to commence very soon, a UK Foreign Office minister told peers in a debate in Parliament here, asserting that a strong deal could boost the country's economy.

Ahmad was responding to the debate entitled The Importance of the Relationship Between the United Kingdom and India in the House of Lords on Thursday, tabled by British Indian peer Baroness Sandy Verma.

He confirmed that negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) are well advanced, with the next round of negotiations set to commence very soon.

It is true that, as we set up and strengthen this relationship, the United Kingdoms relationship with India is central to UK foreign policy, said Ahmad.

As one of the worlds biggest and fastest-growing economies, India is a key partner to the UK We are also looking at lowering non-tariff barriers on medical devices to benefit British exporters, and are well advanced in our negotiations for an ambitious and balanced free trade agreement, he said.