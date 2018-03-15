App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 15, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

FS Gokhale meets US under secretary to prepare for bilateral dialogue

India's new Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon held preparatory talks for the next first bilateral two plus two talks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's new Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon held preparatory talks for the next first bilateral two plus two talks.

The two top diplomats held a wide range of talks on bilateral and regional issues in addition to laying the ground work for the two plus two meeting in April, sources told PTI.

While things are in a state of flux at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, because of the firing of Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of State and his replacement Mike Pompeo is yet to be confirmed, officials said that as of now there was no indication from the American side on any changes in the forthcoming major talks between the two countries.

Officials from the either side have not yet announced any dates of such a dialogue, but it was previously scheduled for some time in mid-April.

related news

The launch of two-plus-two dialogue was announced last summer when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. The dialogue involves External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and their American counterparts.

During his current visit, Gokhale is also scheduled to meet officials at the White House and US Trade Representative in addition to joining Defense Secretary Mohan Kumar for a joint meetings involving officials from the State Department and the Pentagon.

The Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, also accompanied Gokhale at his meeting with Shannon, which was described as fruitful and result oriented.

tags #Business #India #World News

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC