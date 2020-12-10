PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Frontline healthcare workers, Joe Biden and Donald Trump on TIME's Person of Year shortlist

Last year, climate activist Greta Thunberg was the TIME's Person of the Year for inspiring 'a global movement'.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:32 AM IST

United States President-elect Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden, and frontline healthcare workers are among those shortlisted by TIME Magazine for its 2020 Person of the Year honor. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was, according to the magazine, the "most visible scientific leader in the U.S. in 2020" was also among those shortlisted. His name is clubbed along with frontline healthcare workers.

The Movement for Racial Justice, which started in the US after the killing of George Floyd, was the fourth on the shortlist.

Last year, climate activist Greta Thunberg was the TIME's Person of the Year for inspiring 'a global movement'.

TIME has picked a Person of the Year since 1927. It is, according to the magazine, usually an individual but "sometimes multiple people who greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year".

Close
The Person of the Year is scheduled to be announced on December 10 night ET.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #world
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.