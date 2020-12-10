Frontline healthcare workers, Joe Biden and Donald Trump on TIME's Person of Year shortlist

United States President-elect Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden, and frontline healthcare workers are among those shortlisted by TIME Magazine for its 2020 Person of the Year honor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was, according to the magazine, the "most visible scientific leader in the U.S. in 2020" was also among those shortlisted. His name is clubbed along with frontline healthcare workers.

The Movement for Racial Justice, which started in the US after the killing of George Floyd, was the fourth on the shortlist.

Last year, climate activist Greta Thunberg was the TIME's Person of the Year for inspiring 'a global movement'.

TIME has picked a Person of the Year since 1927. It is, according to the magazine, usually an individual but "sometimes multiple people who greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year".

The Person of the Year is scheduled to be announced on December 10 night ET.