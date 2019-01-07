App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From sliced bagels to cess on cows: Unusual taxes people pay around the world

In Switzerland, those who wish to get a pet need to pay taxes, which has to be paid annually and varies in each municipality.

Cow cess in Uttar Pradesh | The UP government aims to build cow shelters across the state, the cost of which will be borne by the public, in the form of a "cow welfare" cess on excise and other departments.
Dog tax in Switzerland | If you wish to get a furry little friend in Switzerland, the government will levy a tax, which has to be paid annually and varies in every municipality. (Image: Reuters)
The window tax in England | First imposed in 1696, this tax was levied on the basis of the number of windows in a house. It was introduced to offset losses that occurred due to the clipping of coinage during William III's reign. However, the tax was repealed in 1851 following countrywide protests. (Image: Reuters)
Tax on sliced bagels in New York | Strangely enough, the sale of whole bagels isn't subject to sales tax in New York, but tax is levied on "sliced or prepared bagels (with cream cheese or other toppings)". Also, tax is levied if the bagel (prepared or not) is consumed within the store. (Image: Reuters)
Tax on ice blocks in Arizona | Another uncanny tax from the United States comes from the state of Arizona. Ice blocks and ice cubes are taxed differently in the state. Since ice cubes are used in mixed drinks and considered food, they aren't taxed by the state. Ice blocks, however, are subject to sales tax. (Image: Reuters)
Tax on tethered hot air balloons in Kansas | Out of the gazillion taxes levied in the US, this takes the mantle of the most bizarre tax. In Kansas, an untethered hot air balloon is considered to be a form of transportation and a tethered one to be a device for amusement. Since amusement rides are taxed, you'll pay extra for that tether. (Image: Reuters)
Artist exemption in Ireland | If you are a budding artist who is overloaded with hopes and dreams but not with cash, Ireland is the place for you. Under the tax exemption scheme, the first 50,000 euros per annum of profits or gains earned by writers, composers, visual artists and sculptors from the sale of their work is exempt from income tax under certain circumstances. (Image: Reuters)
Tax exemption to 'Culturally British films' in Britain | If a film represents the British culture, heritage or creativity in a unique way with dialogues recorded mainly in English, the British government deems it as 'culturally British' and gives a tax pass. However, to achieve that tag, films are put to a 'culture test'. (Image: Reuters)
Sweden tax authorities approve baby names | Deciding a name for your newborn is a difficult decision anywhere. However, Sweden takes it to a whole new level of bizarre. The Swedish tax agency has to approve a child's name before s/he turns five. If parents fail to do so, they can be fined up to 5,000 kroner ($770). (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 07:32 am

