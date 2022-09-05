From rising inflation to daunting economy, here’s a look at key challenges for the next UK prime minister

The final countdown to announce the successor of the ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun, with winner between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to be declared.

After a six-week long back-breaking campaign for the next Conservative leader, UK will announce its next PM on September 5 at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST).

Truss, 47, if wins the race to the Downing Street, will become Britain’s third female prime minister, while Rishi Sunak aims at making history by becoming the first non-white person to hold the position.

Here’s a look at some of the daunting challenges that come inherent with the top job:

Rising Inflation and grim economic situation

Inflation in Britain may exceed 20 percent early next year if soaring gas prices fail to come down, economists from US investment bank Goldman Sachs warned, adding that a recession was on the way. In August, Britain's energy regulator said power bills will jump 80 percent to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October, plunging millions of households into fuel poverty and leaving businesses at risk unless the government steps in.

"In a scenario where gas prices remain elevated at current levels, we would expect the price cap to increase by over 80 percent in January (vs 19 percent assumed in our baseline)," Goldman economists said in a research note. "(This) would imply headline inflation peaking at 22.4 percent, well above our baseline forecast of 14.8 percent."

Depreciating pound

Reportedly, the British pound dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985, reflecting the grim state of UK’s economy. Investors expect the sterling to weaken even further to find another record low ever seen. The pound fell 0.3 percent in early Monday trading in Asia to $1.1475, according to FactSet. That is the lowest since 1985.

Brexit fallout

According to a CNN report, finding workers to fill open roles has been a particular challenge in the United Kingdom since the country voted to leave the European Union. About 317,000 fewer EU nationals were living in the United Kingdom in 2021 than in 2019, the report said quoting Office for National Statistics. “Brexit is also scrambling trade, particularly with the European Union, the UK's largest trading partner. Exports and imports will be about 15 percent lower in the long run than they would have been if the United Kingdom stayed in the EU, the Office for Budget Responsibility has projected,” it noted.

Rapprochement with European Union

According to a report by The Guardian, European officials have little hope of resumption of harmonious relations with the new government. “More than six years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, relations have hit a post-Brexit low, as the UK government pushes ahead with plans for a unilateral rewriting of the Northern Ireland protocol, a linchpin of the post-Brexit agreement. The EU has said the plans – led by Truss, the foreign secretary – would breach international law and has threatened to tear up the post-Brexit trade deal,” the publication reported.