From Mardi Gras to Burning Man, a year of wild human experiences

The year 2022 will be remembered as the first time we traveled farther and more freely since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. We ventured across the Atlantic in larger numbers. We braved airport chaos to visit dream destinations, to explore favorite hideouts anew and to see the people we’d missed most.

Still, the most exciting year for celebrating life again and reconnecting with your fellow humans lies ahead. The world’s greatest festivals and expressions of freedom and joy are making a big collective comeback in 2023.

From the debauchery of Mardi Gras and Carnival around the world to the biggest Pride celebrations on Earth in Sydney, a tomato food fight in Spain’s countryside, beer chugging with Germans in Munich and transcending spiritual experiences in Ethiopia, you’ll remember how it feels to really be alive, to lose yourself in a crowd once more and celebrate humanity as if there’s no tomorrow.

Start with these 11 iconic global celebrations of art, music, life, identity and remembrance that are roaring back with a vengeance to deliver their best versions in 2023. If you’re too late for some, don’t fret. There’s always 2024, and we’ve got all the details you’ll need.

Timkat Festival, Ethiopia

Replicas of the Ark of the Covenant are ceremoniously carried from churches during Timkat festival in Lalibela, Ethiopia. Photographer: Matjaz Krivic/Getty Images Europe

When: Jan. 18-19 What it is: For what feels like a step back in time, it's worth planning a trip to this centuries-old religious festival in Ethiopia at the start of the year. Celebrated countrywide by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, Timkat commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist through reenactment. The festivities begin with parades as Orthodox priests in colorful garments, complete with umbrellas and replicas of the Ark of the Covenant in hand, walk the streets as they chant and pray to the sound of traditional drums. The celebrations always take place near a main body of water—from a river to a pool—that is blessed before believers step into it as symbolic renewal of their baptism vows. The most popular cities for witnessing Timket are Addis Ababa, Gondar and Lalibela.

How far ahead you need to plan: Airfare and hotels book up quickly; Ethiopians expatriates tend to return for the yearend holidays and stay on for this vibrant festivity. Book your airfare and rooms at least six months in advance, or a package tour, to get the best rates.

How you get there: Fly into Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, which is well connected globally via Ethiopian Airlines and major carriers. Catch an internal Ethiopian Airlines flight to Gondar or Lalibela if you’re attending the festival in one of these smaller historic cities. A packaged tour is highly recommended so the logistics of the event will be worked out in advance, including airport pickup.

Where you should stay: In Addis Ababa, the Sheraton Addis Luxury Collection is a favorite. In Gondar, the hilltop Goha Hotel offers splendid views over the city, as does the Maribela Hotel in Lalibela.

Travel agencies that can help: Ethiopian Holidays by Ethiopian Airlines offers packages, or book through Absolute Ethiopia Tours.

New Orleans Mardi Gras

The 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans. In 2021, Mardi Gras activities were canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photographer: Erika Goldring/Getty Images North America

When: Jan. 6-Feb. 21 (New Orleans) and Feb. 17-March 5 (Sydney) What it is: In New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations kick off in January with several weeks of parades leading up to Mardi Gras. Consult the parade schedule published months ahead to check out which “krewe,” or organization, you want to witness. You can’t see it all; opt for traditional “Krewe of Hermes” with costumes for a step back to the 19th century, or the Super Krewes, which are high-production parades with flashy costumes and massive floats. On Fat Tuesday, colorful floats parade from the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street and make their way down St. Charles Avenue (not down Bourbon Street) toward Canal Street by the edge of the French Quarter. Catching the goodies flying out of floating trucks—plastic beads or coins, candy, and decorated signature items—is part of the fun. Don't miss the masking tradition of Mardi Gras Indians as they show off beaded feather costumes near the French Quarter. (There’s no set place, so inquire.) Lavish balls also take place: Get tickets to the Krewe of Armeinius’s glamorous, satirical, gay carnival ball.

How far ahead you need to plan: Book your rooms and flights as early as March or April of the preceding year. Keep your eyes peeled for online news of ticket releases for the various private balls and concerts.

How you get there: Driving into the city is best avoided during Mardi Gras; use public transportation or ride-shares.

Where you should stay: Hotel Provincial offers five-star digs in the French Quarter. Travel agencies that can help: Perspectives Travel, a Virtuoso Agency, can help plan New Orleans Mardi Gras travel.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney World Pride

When: Feb. 17-March 5 What it is: There’s no better time to get back to Australia. Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride are coming together in 2023 for one massive global pride event celebration. The underlying theme this year is “gather, dream, amplify,” inviting revelers from all walks of life to come together to celebrate their human connection and their communities. Of the multitude of events you’ll want to catch: the Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert with Kylie Minogue on Feb. 24, the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street on Feb. 25, and Pride March across the Sydney Harbor Bridge on March 5.

How far ahead you need to plan: Book your rooms and flights as early as March or April of the preceding year. Keep your eyes peeled online for news of ticket releases for the various private balls and concerts. Tickets and packages for the main 2023 events were snapped up soon after they were released on Nov. 1 for the US and Canadian market. For 2024, stay tuned for the ticket sales opening in fall 2023—and as early as summer 2023 for Australia.

How you get there: Line up your tourist visa and fly to Sydney. The Central Business District can be reached by train from the airport. Walk, use public transportation or ride-shares to reach events.

Where you should stay: Pier One Sydney Harbour’s luxe waterfront or the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, located within walking distance of many WorldPride events.

Travel agencies that can help: Goway Travel offers a seven-day WorldPride package.

Rio Carnival, Brazil

When: Feb. 17-25 What it is: It’s called the greatest show on Earth for good reason: For five days, Rio’s more than 70 samba schools, more than 8,000 participants, perform in carnival parades at Rio’s Sambodromo stadium to celebrate Rio Carnival in the week preceding Lent. Up to 90,000 ticketed spectators stand or sit back to enjoy the defile of gorgeous costumes to the infectious beats of Afro-European samba music. The celebrations will begin on Friday, Feb. 17 and close with the Champions parade on Feb. 25. The show starts around 9 p.m. but picks up later until the wee morning hours. There are highly coveted tickets to attend the balls around carnival, namely the Magic Ball at the Copacabana Palace, for red carpet glamour and celebrity spotting; sign up to be notified of ticket releases.

How far ahead you need to plan: This is not a last-minute trip! Start with hotel rooms and flights. Tickets to the Sambodromo stands come next; choose to buy assigned seats in the front boxes, or frisas. You’ll need sufficient time to arrive and pick up the tickets you purchased online. There will also be street celebrations with parades outside Rio’s Sambodromo.

How you get there: Fly into Rio de Janeiro International Airport. The easiest way to get to the Sambodromo, in the heart of Rio, is to hop on the subway and hop off at one of two stations near the event, depending on your ticket location; Central Station and Praca XI station are both in walking distance from the parade. The subway functions 24 hours daily during Carnival celebrations, with local revelers heading to the event in costume. Taxi options and private hotel transfers are available. Book ahead to avert surprises.

Where you should stay: The Emiliano and the Fasano are two of the poshest options; the former is already sold out for those dates in 2023, while the latter has availability as of today.

Travel agencies that can help: Goway Travel offers Rio Carnival packages, as well as tailor-made options; or contact Jeanne Derderian at Largay Travel, a Virtuoso agency based in Connecticut.

Trinidad Carnival, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

When: Feb. 15-23 What it is: Known as the birthplace of carnival in the Caribbean, more than 35,000 people visit Trinidad to experience “the mother of all carnivals” in the region every February in the week preceding Lent. Trinidad carnival celebrates both emancipation from slavery and creative expression. Like locals, tourists can dress up or, “play mas,” and parade down Port of Spain streets, or simply watch. The highlights are J’ouvert, a sunrise mud, oil and paint street party followed by Carnival Monday, and the main Carnival Tuesday or “pretty mas” parade, when the feathered and bejeweled costumes emerge and carnival bands compete. Further popular events during this season that you’ll want to catch: the reenactment of the Canboulay riots of 1881, when emancipated people were celebrating freedom and the British tried to ban their carnival festivities; the Carnival King and Queen competition; Panorama, a steel pan band competition in the birthplace of this instrument; and the many private themed “fetes” or parties. Afterward, get some rest on the beach in Tobago.

How far ahead you need to plan: You’ve probably missed the boat for 2023. For 2024, book flights and your hotel as early as you can; rooms can sell out up close to a year in advance. Expect high prices. You might best book as soon as the dates for 2024 are announced. Reserve your hotel room, get your plane tickets and preorder a costume to take part in the fanfare. Tickets to private parties sell out fast, too, so keep your eyes open for online announcements.

How you get there: Fly into Piarco International Airport. Check the calendar for updated information on where events will take place and how to reach them. Most band parades end at Queen's Park Savannah Stadium.

Where you should stay: The BRIX Hotel, Autograph Collection, is the latest addition to the city and close to Queen’s Park Savannah, where many Carnival events take place. Hyatt Regency Trinidad is a longtime favorite.

Travel agencies that can help: Liberty Travel, or contact Soca Islands for “all inclusive” packages to Trinidad Carnival.

Holi Festival, India

Hindu devotees dance during Huranga celebrations in a courtyard on March 19 at the Dauji Temple in Mathura. As women playfully try to tear mens shirts off, the crowd gets inundated with colored powders and water. Photographer: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images AsiaPac

When: March 7-8 What it is: What better way to celebrate life than with one big, color-splashing festival? That’s pretty much how Holi unfolds, except this Hindu religious ritual that’s primarily celebrated in India (as well as by Hindus in other parts of the world), holds a deeper meaning. Holi welcomes spring and marks the triumph of good over evil. It’s also believed to be a celebration of harvest and land fertility, with various legends tied to it. The event kicks off with a bonfire on March 7, followed by a day of color splashing that ends early in the afternoon. Holi is celebrated nationally: Mathura and Vrindavan in northern India are said to host the most traditional versions, though smaller towns in the state of Rajasthan, such as Jodpur, Udaipur and Pushkar, are ideal for first-time visitors. Join in the fun by throwing yellow, red or blue dyes (purchased from vendors or shared by participants) at all passersby. It’s best to stick to a group of travelers or with a local family—and to avoid the bhang lassi, a drink made with cannabis leaves in which many locals indulge on this day. Expect food, music and lots of dancing.

How far ahead you need to plan: Book your tickets to your chosen destination as soon as you can. Arrive at least a week before the festivities to get acclimated and to ask your hosts about the various Holi private party options. Traveling with a small tour group is a great idea.

Travel agencies that can help: Colourful India Travel, based in New Delhi, or contact Poe Travel, a Virtuoso agency in the US.

Coachella, Indio, California

Beyoncé Knowles performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photographer: Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America

When: April 14-16 and April 21-23 What it is: This annual music and arts festival is held in the Coachella Valley at the Empire Polo Club, dating back to 1993. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends, with the same lineup of emerging and established artists performers showcasing multiple music genres. Think such epic performances as Beyoncé’s surprise reunion show with Destiny’s Child in 2018, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s set “resurrecting” Tupac in 2012 and Lady Gaga’s performance in 2017. Beyond multiple music stages, you’ll find an activities tent with games and giveaways, affinity shopping featuring BIPOC designers, food trucks, an art studio, a ferris wheel, an outdoor dance club and further options.

How far ahead you need to plan: Advance ticket sales begin around June in the year preceding the event, so watch for a presale announcement. Get on the official online waiting list as early as you can to snag one of multiple categories of passes to one of the Coachella weekends as soon as they become available; if you prepay online, tickets will be sent as soon as passes are released. Some ticket options include transportation, campsite space (wood lodges or cars) and access to the festival’s VIP areas.

How you get there: Fly to Los Angeles International Airport and drive to the festival or stay in Palm Springs, a half-hour drive to Coachella. You can also hop on a shuttle bus from LAX. Keep an eye on the website for all 2023 options.

Where you should stay: In Palm Springs, the Mediterranean-inspired Korakia offers a relaxing ambiance.

Travel agencies that can help: Valley Music Travel offers weekend accommodation packages suited for Coachella.

Burning Man, Black Rock Desert, Nevada

When: Aug. 27-Sept. 24 What it is: More than 70,000 “burners” (participants) flock to this makeshift 4,400-acre city every year in the middle of Nevada desert for a weeklong celebration of inner creativity, fantasy and community. Expect epic art installations, which you might help build, that will exist just for the moment as part of this massive playground. You’ll see fantastical costumes and musical performances co-created on the spot and hear music thump all day and night. Hop from tent to tent and indulge in food, drinks and community—all free. This year’s Burning Man will be the first since the pandemic began in 2020. The theme is Animalia: You’re invited to bring “your imaginary menagerie of creatures you hold dear, not in the flesh but in the form of art you create.”

How far ahead you need to plan: Tickets aren’t yet on sale for 2023, but you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for their online release. (To do that, you’ll have to create an online Burner profile). Choose whether to rent an RV or hole up in a tent or yurt. To get there, you need to take a bus or drive, which will require a vehicle pass. PStock up on all the goods you’ll need for your stay, from food to water to sunscreen, as well as costumes. It helps to attend with a planned camp that will build community infrastructure in the days leading up to the event.

How you get there: Fly or drive to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (San Francisco is an option). Pick up your rental RV and head 28 miles east on I-80 from Reno. You can also book a Burner Express Air or Burner Express Bus from Reno, Oakland or Burbank to and from Black Rock City.

Where you should stay: In your tent, yurt, camper van or RV—with or without shower access, though the latter won’t be much use amid all the dust!

Travel agencies that can help: The Dreammakers Agency.

La Tomatina, near Valencia, Spain

When: Aug. 30 What it is: This massive tomato fight is celebrated every last Wednesday of August in the small town of Buñol, approximately 25 miles west of Valencia, and dates back to 1945 even if its origin is unclear. By around 9 a.m., head to Buñol’s main square, where people begin to gather for a game of climbing a pole to grab the ham on top. If someone reaches it, the tomato fight begins; if no one does before 11 a.m., a cannon will fire and a truck packed with near-rotten tomatoes will dump them into the streets. People will jump into the trucks or stand around them, grabbing and hurling tomatoes at anyone they spot. Expect several hours of fruit flying about, as well as water hoses spraying the crowd. A final shot sounds to indicate the official end of La Tomatina.

How far ahead you need to plan: Hotels sell out early for this popular festival, so you’ll want to book rooms in Valencia—close enough for a day trip. The same goes for tickets to enter La Tomatina: Admission is capped at 20,000 participants, so keep an eye on the website and purchase online as soon as they’re released.

How you get there: A day trip to Valencia by train or bus can have you back in the afternoon; you can opt for transport to be included in your ticket. For a fuller experience, you could stay in Buñol for a few days to witness the related festivities, including a paella competition—after all, Valencia is the dish’s birthplace—on the eve of La Tomatina. Your children could join a 40-minute kid version of La Tomatina, which takes place a week earlier. An after-party follows La Tomatina, if you’re still looking for one.

Where you should stay: The historic beachfront Hotel Las Arenas Balneario in historic Valencia is a popular pick that would let you indulge at its sprawling spa after the fruit throwing, or take a beach walk or poolside nap. The hotel is a short walk from the city’s central Old Town. Also in Valencia, Palaioi Valler is a former 19th century mansion-turned-glamorous 31-room hotel that’s home to a bar-museum paying homage to the city’s craftsmanship in glass and ceramics and offering a rooftop view of the city.

Travel agencies that can help: Totally Spain.

Oktoberfest, Munich

When: Sept. 16-Oct. 3 What it is: This globally recognized beer fest is a German tradition that dates back to 1810. It brings together more than 6 million locals and tourists for a beer-guzzling celebration in the center of Munich that lasts a couple of weeks, although most Germans who attend spend no more than a day or two. The tents at “Wiesn,” as it’s locally called, open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and fill up at midday, which is when the beer starts flowing— unless it’s a weekend, when the beer begins at 9 a.m. Join hordes chugging pints, with some standing on tables as the crowd cheers. Be sure to wear your traditional Bavarian dirndls and lederhosen, which you can buy online or in Munich. Drink and eat all day in the tents, singing along and making friends. Stroll the surrounding theme park-like setup’s amusement rides, games and food stalls. Bring cash to pay for beer and food orders unless you have reserved an “all-inclusive” table.

How far ahead you need to plan: Reservations for tables of eight to 10 people in one of the 17 popular large tents or 21 smaller tents—which includes beer and food—begin around February and last through April. You might take a chance on showing up at a free tent to find an open seat. It gets competitive on weekends, when Germans show up in bigger numbers.

How you get there: Fly into Munich International Airport. The city is accessible by train from major cities in Europe. Once there, head to Theresienwiese, the meadow in central Munich where the event takes place annually.

Where you should stay: Such hotels as Munchen Palace list special offers for Oktoberfest, or pick the Kempinsky Munchen for its pool, spa and central location.

Travel agencies that can help: Oktoberfesttours offers packages.

Día de Los Muertos, Mexico

When: Nov. 1-2 What it is: Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations are rooted in Aztec tradition and take place around the country, with Mexico City and Oaxaca topping the list of places to visit. This Unesco-recognized Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a time when Mexicans gather to celebrate the departed. Nov. 1 is for remembering departed kids, and Nov. 2 for the souls of adults, when families gather at cemeteries with offerings of flowers, music and food to honor loved ones who have passed away. It’s not a time of mourning or fear but focuses on color and joy in the memories that remain. Festivities begin a few days earlier with weekend parades, so come before Nov. 1. Expect to see and partake in the painting with make-up of sugar skulls and faces called La Calavera—an artistic rendering of your face to resemble a skull in celebration of the cycle of life and death—and witness altars decorated with candy skulls, marigold flowers and photos of loved ones and their favorite foods.

How you get there: Fly into Mexico City, or head to Oaxaca.

Where you should stay: Stay at the St. Regis Mexico City or Quinta Real Oaxaca in the historic center.

Travel agencies that can help: Numerous tour operators offer group visits. Try Goway Travel for an agency or Travelworld International Group, a Virtuoso agency based in California.