From Mardi Gras to Burning Man, a year of wild human experiences

Dec 10, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

The world’s greatest festivals and expressions of freedom and joy are making a big collective comeback in 2023.

Beyoncé Knowles performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photographer: Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America

The year 2022 will be remembered as the first time we traveled farther and more freely since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. We ventured across the Atlantic in larger numbers. We braved airport chaos to visit dream destinations, to explore favorite hideouts anew and to see the people we’d missed most.

Still, the most exciting year for celebrating life again and reconnecting with your fellow humans lies ahead. The world’s greatest festivals and expressions of freedom and joy are making a big collective comeback in 2023.

From the debauchery of Mardi Gras and Carnival around the world to the biggest Pride celebrations on Earth in Sydney, a tomato food fight in Spain’s countryside, beer chugging with Germans in Munich and transcending spiritual experiences in  Ethiopia, you’ll remember how it feels to really be alive, to lose yourself in a crowd once more and celebrate humanity as if there’s no tomorrow.

Start with these 11 iconic global celebrations of art, music, life, identity and remembrance that are roaring back with a vengeance to deliver their best versions in 2023. If you’re too late for some, don’t fret. There’s always 2024, and we’ve got all the details you’ll need.

Timkat Festival, Ethiopia

Replicas of the Ark of the Covenant are ceremoniously carried from churches during Timkat festival in Lalibela, Ethiopia. Photographer: Matjaz Krivic/Getty Images Europe

When: Jan. 18-19 What it is:  For what feels like a step back in time, it's worth planning a trip to this centuries-old religious festival in Ethiopia at the start of the year. Celebrated countrywide by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, Timkat commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist through reenactment. The festivities begin with parades as Orthodox priests in colorful garments, complete with umbrellas and replicas of the Ark of the Covenant in hand, walk the streets as they chant and pray to the sound of traditional drums. The celebrations always take place near a main body of water—from a river to a pool—that is blessed before believers step into it as symbolic renewal of their baptism vows. The most popular cities for witnessing Timket are Addis Ababa, Gondar and Lalibela.