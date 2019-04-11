From founding WikiLeaks to being arrested, the controversial life of Julian Assange

Read on to know how the founder of one of the world’s most controversial whistleblower hosting platforms landed himself in this soup. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Ecuador has withdrawn asylum provided to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at its UK Embassy, who has now been arrested in London. The Australian computer programmer is wellknown to have released classified information of powerful governments across the world, primarily the US. Read on to find out how the founder of the world’s most controversial whistleblower hosting platform landed himself in a soup. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 December 2006 | Assange, a former Australian computer hacker, launches wikileaks.org with the intention of giving whistleblowers a space to anonymously post sensitive and classified state documents. (Image: Facebook page) 3/10 February 2008 | The website was instrumental in exposing private Swiss bank Julius Baer for its money laundering activities. The website posted internal documents that showed the bank’s laundering activities via the Cayman Islands. The website was subjected to legal action. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 April 2010 | Wikileaks hosted a video provided by American soldier Bradley Manning that showed a US military air strike on Baghdad, Iraq, in 2007 and its resulting carnage. Manning, who later identified as Chelsea Manning, was charged and arrested for leaking the information. This was followed by Wikileaks hosting more documents that highlighted atrocities carried out against civilians by Iraqi authorities, and the alleged links between Pakistan and the Taliban among others. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 August 2010 | Assange is accused of rape by two Swedish women, who were employees of Wikileaks. A Swedish court issued an arrest warrant against him, which was delayed until November 2010. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 February 2011 | Assange went on to present himself before authorities in the UK in December 2010, following which a British judge allowed for his extradition to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault and rape, which Assange had denied. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 June 2012 | After a series of appeals to UK courts against his extradition were denied, Assange sought asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 August 2012 | When Assange refused to obey orders to appear before UK courts and turn himself in, the British police threaten to storm the Ecuadorian Embassy and arrest him. However, Ecuador condemned the threat and granted political asylum to the WikiLeaks founder. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 October 2018 | Three years back, London's Metropolitan Police had pulled out security from outside the Ecuadorian embassy, and Sweden's director of public prosecutions dropped the rape investigation against him in May 2017. Ecuadorian authorities then gave Assange a set of house rules while he was living at its embassy, following which he said he would take legal action against the government of Ecuador and called the house rules a violation of his fundamental rights and freedom. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 April 2019 | Ecuador withdraws asylum provided to Julian Assange despite granting him citizenship in December 2017, for violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence. He has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police and will face charges for skipping bail in 2012. He could also be extradited to the US for publishing secret documents. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:30 pm