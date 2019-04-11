App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:32 PM IST

From founding WikiLeaks to being arrested, the controversial life of Julian Assange

Read on to know how the founder of one of the world’s most controversial whistleblower hosting platforms landed himself in this soup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's asylum has been withdrawn by Ecuador and he has been allegedly arrested by authorities from the UK. His website has been known to have released controversial and classified information against powerful governments, mainly the United States. Read on to know how the founder of one of the world's most controversial whistleblower hosting platforms landed himself in this soup.
Ecuador has withdrawn asylum provided to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at its UK Embassy, who has now been arrested in London. The Australian computer programmer is wellknown to have released classified information of powerful governments across the world, primarily the US. Read on to find out how the founder of the world’s most controversial whistleblower hosting platform landed himself in a soup. (Image: Reuters)
December 2006: Assange, a former Australian computer hacker, founds Wikileaks.org with the intention of giving whistleblowers a space to anonymously post sensitive and classified State documents. (Image: Facebook page)
December 2006 | Assange, a former Australian computer hacker, launches wikileaks.org with the intention of giving whistleblowers a space to anonymously post sensitive and classified state documents. (Image: Facebook page)
February 2008 | The website was instrumental in exposing private Swiss bank Julius Baer for its money laundering activities. The website posted internal documents that showed the bank’s laundering activities via the Cayman Islands. The website was subjected to legal action. (Image: Reuters)
February 2008 | The website was instrumental in exposing private Swiss bank Julius Baer for its money laundering activities. The website posted internal documents that showed the bank’s laundering activities via the Cayman Islands. The website was subjected to legal action. (Image: Reuters)
April 2010: Wikileaks hosts a video sent by an American soldier Bradley Manning, which showed a US military helicopter strike on Baghdad, Iraq, in 2007 and the resulting carnage. Manning, who later identified herself as Chelsea Manning, is charged and arrested for leaking the information. This is followed by Wikileaks hosting more documents that highlight the atrocities carried out against civilians by Iraqi authorities, and the alledged links between Pakistan and the Taliban among others. (Image: Reuters)
April 2010 | Wikileaks hosted a video provided by American soldier Bradley Manning that showed a US military air strike on Baghdad, Iraq, in 2007 and its resulting carnage. Manning, who later identified as Chelsea Manning, was charged and arrested for leaking the information. This was followed by Wikileaks hosting more documents that highlighted atrocities carried out against civilians by Iraqi authorities, and the alleged links between Pakistan and the Taliban among others. (Image: Reuters)
August 2010: Assange is accused of rape by two Swedish women, who are also former employees of Wikileaks. A Swedish court issues an arrest warrant against him, which is delayed till November. (Image: Reuters)
August 2010 | Assange is accused of rape by two Swedish women, who were employees of Wikileaks. A Swedish court issued an arrest warrant against him, which was delayed until November 2010. (Image: Reuters)
February 2011: After Assange surrendered to the UK authorities in December 2010, a British judge allows for the extradition of Assange to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault and rape, which were all denied by Assange. (Image: Reuters)
February 2011 | Assange went on to present himself before authorities in the UK in December 2010, following which a British judge allowed for his extradition to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault and rape, which Assange had denied. (Image: Reuters)
June 2012: After a series of appeals to highest courts of Britain against his extradition were denied, Assange seeks asylum in Ecuador, and resides in their London Embassy. (Image: Reuters)
June 2012 | After a series of appeals to UK courts against his extradition were denied, Assange sought asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. (Image: Reuters)
August 2012: After Assange refuses many orders by UK authorities to turn himself in, the British police threaten to storm Ecuador’s embassy. Ecuador condemns this threat and grants asylum political asylum to Assange. (Image: Reuters)
August 2012 | When Assange refused to obey orders to appear before UK courts and turn himself in, the British police threaten to storm the Ecuadorian Embassy and arrest him. However, Ecuador condemned the threat and granted political asylum to the WikiLeaks founder. (Image: Reuters)
October 2018 : After London’s Metropolitan Police announce in October 2015 that they will not stand guard outside the Ecuadorean embassy, and Sweden's director of public prosecutions dropping the rape investigation against him in May 2017, Assange is given a set of house rules at the Ecuadorean embassy in London. He stated that he will take legal action against the government of Ecuador against what he called a violation of his fundamental rights and freedoms. (Image: Reuters)
October 2018 | Three years back, London's Metropolitan Police had pulled out security from outside the Ecuadorian embassy, and Sweden's director of public prosecutions dropped the rape investigation against him in May 2017. Ecuadorian authorities then gave Assange a set of house rules while he was living at its embassy, following which he said he would take legal action against the government of Ecuador and called the house rules a violation of his fundamental rights and freedom. (Image: Reuters)
April 2019: Ecuador withdraws asylum from Julian Assange for repeatedly violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence, according to a tweet. He is soon arrested by the Metropolitan Police of London. (Image: Reuters)
April 2019 | Ecuador withdraws asylum provided to Julian Assange despite granting him citizenship in December 2017, for violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence. He has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police and will face charges for skipping bail in 2012. He could also be extradited to the US for publishing secret documents. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:30 pm

