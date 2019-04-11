From founding WikiLeaks to being arrested, the controversial life of Julian Assange

October 2018 | Three years back, London's Metropolitan Police had pulled out security from outside the Ecuadorian embassy, and Sweden's director of public prosecutions dropped the rape investigation against him in May 2017. Ecuadorian authorities then gave Assange a set of house rules while he was living at its embassy, following which he said he would take legal action against the government of Ecuador and called the house rules a violation of his fundamental rights and freedom. (Image: Reuters)