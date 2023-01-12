 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World

From disciplinarian to cheerleader: Why China is changing its tone on business

New York Times
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Taking their cues from the top, Chinese officials in recent weeks have been embracing the kind of business-friendly language that has been absent in recent years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (file image)

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, used his annual New Year’s Eve address in 2021 to laud the patriotic achievements of the Chinese people. In a year marked by crackdowns on tech companies, curbs on borrowing by the country’s property firms, and a refusal to budge on restrictive COVID policies, Xi made no direct mention of the economy or business.

In the first minute of his most recent address, Xi extolled the country’s economy, still the world’s second largest, and explained that China had cut taxes and fees as well as introducing measures “to ease the burden on businesses.” A few weeks earlier, at a meeting to lay out policy objectives for 2023, Xi and other top leaders expressed the need to bolster the economy and pledged support for the private sector.

The disciplinarian of China Inc. has turned cheerleader.

“The Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals sustaining its long-term growth have remained strong,” Xi said in the address, while urging the Chinese people to “stay confident.”

Taking their cues from the top, Chinese officials in recent weeks have been embracing the kind of business-friendly language that has been absent in recent years. With the same fervor that it once defended the necessity of all-out war against COVID, China is waging a campaign to persuade businesses that it is prioritizing economic growth.

Xi’s hallmark initiatives of only a few years ago are starting to be reversed. After recently forcing Jack Ma, China’s most famous tech tycoon, to relinquish control of a prized asset, there are signs that Big Tech may finally be emerging from the regulatory doghouse.