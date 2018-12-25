App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Cambodia to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Christmas is a national holiday in India, marked by millions of all religions and faiths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Members of the swimming club 'Berlin seals' wear Christmas costumes as they go for a swim in the Orankesee lake in Berlin. (Image: AP)
U.S. and NATO forces attend a ceremony on Christmas Day at the Resolute Support Headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: AP)
A worshipper takes selfie with an Indian Christians dressed as Santa Claus after Christmas prayers outside the holy family Catholic Church in Srinagar, India. Christmas is a national holiday in India, marked by millions of all religions and faiths. (Image: AP)
Members of the Swiss Guard are seen before the Pope Francis' "Urbi et Orbi" message at the Vatican. (Image: REUTERS)
Women wearing Christmas costumes are seen along a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: REUTERS)
A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus is seen during the annual gift-giving event organized by the Fire Department, in which they hand out items donated throughout the year to children in need, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Image: REUTERS)
Pope Francis leads the Christmas Eve mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (Image: REUTERS)
People dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden take part in a march on Christmas Eve in centre of Minsk, Belarus. (Image: REUTERS)
Dressed in a Santa Claus costume, a volunteer lifeguard from Lancashire, England looks out to sea from Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia. (Image: REUTERS)
A School principal, surrounded by Greek Orthodox children, plays an accordion during a Christmas celebration at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Christmas Eve church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. (Image: REUTERS)
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Christmas #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world

