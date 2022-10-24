From Britain's first Indian-origin PM to India-UK trade deal vision: All you need to know about Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

In a historical moment, Indian-origin and country's former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be elected as the next Prime Minister and leader of Conservative Party as his last candidate Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race in the last moment amid UK political crisis.

Snak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will become prime minister when invited to form a government by King Charles.

The 42-year-old son-in-law of Indian IT services major Infosys' co-founder Narayana Murthy has now become Britain's third prime minister in less than two months after Liz Truss quit 45 days into her job. He is also UK's first prime minister of Indian-origin.

Sunak raced ahead in his candidature on Sunday after rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting that he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history.

While declaring his candidacy, Sunak had said that he wanted to “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country."

Rising through the ranks: Sunak's brief history

A former Goldman Sachs analyst and Oxford and Stanford University graduate, Sunak was elected member of Parliament from the Tory stronghold of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015. He quickly rose up the party ranks from junior ministerial posts to Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from East Africa, Sunak's meteoric rise within the Tory ranks hit new heights as he concluded his spirited run to be elected Britain’s first Prime Minister of Indian heritage last month.

In the end, the result was closer than was forecast with Sunak a clear frontrunner among the party MPs losing out in the wider membership poll 43 percent to Truss’ 57 percent. "We know the UK-India relationship is important. We represent the living bridge between our two countries," declared Sunak, during the course of the nearly eight-week-long election process dubbed one of the longest job interviews in British politics.

The devout Hindu former minister, who swore his oath of allegiance on being elected MP in the House of Commons on the 'Bhagavad Gita’, also found time for 'darshan’ at a temple during the course of the long campaign and had members of the Indian diaspora praying for his success.

However, a blot on his record is his link to the “Partygate” scandal that toppled Johnson’s government. Like his boss, Sunak was fined by police while in office for attending parties at 10 Downing Street while Britons were under severe government-imposed coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Nevertheless, during his upcoming tenure, Sunak is expected to face one of the most daunting set of challenges, tasked with rebuilding Britain's fiscal reputation through deep spending cuts as it slides into a recession, dragged down by surging energy, food and mortgage rates.

He will also preside over a party that has bounced from one crisis to the next in recent months, badly split along ideological lines, and a country that is growing increasingly angry at the conduct of its politicians.

Sunak's vision of India-UK trade ties:

During his election campaigns earlier, Sunak's vision for India-UK bilateral ties went beyond the opportunity for the UK to sell things in India, wanting Britain to also learn from India. "I want to make sure that it’s easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it’s also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it’s not just a one-way relationship, it’s a two-way relationship, and that’s the type of change I want to bring to that relationship," he had said.

During a campaign hustings event hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation in north London earlier, the former Chancellor had greeted the largely British Indian gathering with a mix of traditional greetings such as “namaste, salaam, khem cho, and kidda”.

He had even broken into Hindi: “Aap sab mere parivar ho (you all are my family)."

“We know the UK-India relationship is important. We represent the living bridge between our two countries,” he said, in response to a question about bilateral ties from CFIN co-chair Reena Ranger.

Sunak's family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain's former colonies arrived to help rebuild the country after the Second World War.

After graduating from Oxford University, he later went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys and mother is author Sudha Murty. The couple who tied the knot in 2009 has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies)