From BlackRock to Pimco, bond investors bet Fed hiking is over

For the first time since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates almost 18 months ago, the US labour market is showing enough cracks to embolden some of the world’s largest bond investors to bet that the tightening cycle is finally ending.

A spate of slowing employment metrics this week, crowned by the August payrolls report, has shifted market sentiment in favour of owning policy-sensitive two-year Treasuries, which BlackRock Inc.’s Jeff Rosenberg called a “screaming buy.”

The prospect of the Fed wrapping up its most aggressive tightening campaign in decades also drew investors to another favorite end-of-cycle trade — a steepening yield curve. The wager is that as the focus shifts to the timing of a potential Fed pivot to easing, short-maturity notes will fare better than long-term bonds. The strategy may also be benefiting from a seasonal tendency - companies typically rush to sell debt after the US Labor Day holiday, putting pressure on long-duration bonds.

The jobs data leaves “the bond market comfortable with the view that the Fed is on hold for now and maybe done for the cycle,” said Michael Cudzil, a portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co., which oversees $1.8 trillion. “If they are done for the hiking cycle, it’s then about looking at the first cut that leads to steeper curves.”

While inflation has been trending lower in recent months, a resilient job market has been the main stumbling block for the Fed to stop hiking after raising the borrowing costs by 525 basis points since March 2022, to a range of 5.25-5.5 percent.

But now the labour backdrop appears to be cooling. A government report on September showed that the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8 percent, a level last seen in February 2022, and wage growth moderated. It was the third soft labour-market release of the week, following weaker-than-expected job openings data and an ADP Research Institute report showing slowing job additions by US companies.

Bond investors cheered the data after a relentless selloff in August saw 10-year yields hit the highest since 2007. The rate, a benchmark for global borrowing, ended the week below 4.2 percent.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“While it would be a little foolhardy at this juncture to completely write off the chance of another rate hike, at this point it doesn’t seem like the Fed will need to go again. That may open a window of opportunity for bonds to rally in nominal terms, though it’s an open question of whether real returns can go positive on the year”.