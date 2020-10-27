From beer to gin: Here's how a Japanese brewery is saving breweries in the country

The beer replaces this neutral spirit, skipping the mash and fermentation process, and jumping straight to distillation.
As bars continue to suffer a significant reduction in business, craft breweries in Japan are turning creative.
Sales of beer in Japan dropped 25 percent in volume terms for the first half of the year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a Bloomberg reported. This seems to be the biggest problem for smaller breweries in the country.
Isamu Yoneda, head distiller at artisanal drinks maker Kiuchi Brewery, is seeing an overstock pile of spoiling beer, after there were fewer customers through the doors and exports stood cancelled.
Needing to come up with a speedy solution to the crisis, in April, Kiuchi launched "Save Beer Spirits" campaign at its Tokyo distillery, offering local bars and breweries the chance to turn unused beer, a product with a four to six-month shelf life, into gin — a product without an expiration date.
A sake producer during 1823, Kiuchi also branched out into making craft beer when microbrewing laws changed. It has been making its signature Hitachino Nest craft beer for 24 years.
According to Yoneda, the idea of turning beer into gin isn't new. In fact, he added that Kiuchi had been using beer to make plum wine liqueur for years and had experimented with gin liqueurs in the past.How do you turn beer to gin?
Most gins are made with a base of grains like barley, rye, or wheat, which are fermented into a mash, then distilled into a high-proof 'neutral' spirit. This spirit is then distilled a second time with juniper berries and other botanicals, which add flavour.