From beer to gin: Here's how a Japanese brewery is saving breweries in the country

As bars continue to suffer a significant reduction in business, craft breweries in Japan are turning creative.

Sales of beer in Japan dropped 25 percent in volume terms for the first half of the year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a Bloomberg reported. This seems to be the biggest problem for smaller breweries in the country.

Isamu Yoneda, head distiller at artisanal drinks maker Kiuchi Brewery, is seeing an overstock pile of spoiling beer, after there were fewer customers through the doors and exports stood cancelled.

Needing to come up with a speedy solution to the crisis, in April, Kiuchi launched "Save Beer Spirits" campaign at its Tokyo distillery, offering local bars and breweries the chance to turn unused beer, a product with a four to six-month shelf life, into gin — a product without an expiration date.

A sake producer during 1823, Kiuchi also branched out into making craft beer when microbrewing laws changed. It has been making its signature Hitachino Nest craft beer for 24 years.

According to Yoneda, the idea of turning beer into gin isn't new. In fact, he added that Kiuchi had been using beer to make plum wine liqueur for years and had experimented with gin liqueurs in the past.

The beer replaces this neutral spirit, skipping the mash and fermentation process, and jumping straight to distillation, the report said.

Yoneda said the beer base makes the gin bitter. But the addition of sansho peppers, lemons, and mikan (Japanese oranges) helps balance out the bitterness with citrusy notes.

Kiuchi Brewery asked participating bars to send in a minimum of 20 litres of unused beer, which would be sent back as gin, says Yoneda. It can produce eight litres of gin from every 100 litres of beer.

The brewery then sends back the gin as a standard 750ml bottle of gin or as a sparkling gin cocktail, either in cans or in a keg for bars to use in their taps.

The bars only have to shoulder the cost of delivery, with Kiuchi Brewery offering its distillation service free of charge.

"In these troublesome times, it is our responsibility to offer this service to everyone," says Yoneda. "Most importantly, we want to keep the breweries and bar community alive."

Kiuchi isn't the only brewery to convert beer to gin. The Ethical Spirits Co founded in 2020 received a donation in May of 20,000 litres of expiring Budweiser from drinks giant AB InBev, who had a surplus of stock due to a drop in beer sales. The startup used the beer to create 4,500 bottles of gin, the report said.

Most gins are made with a base of grains like barley, rye, or wheat, which are fermented into a mash, then distilled into a high-proof 'neutral' spirit. This spirit is then distilled a second time with juniper berries and other botanicals, which add flavour.