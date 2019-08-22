'Fridays for Future' turns one: How Greta Thunberg's fight against climate change became a global phenomenon

In August 2018, a determined 15-year-old from Sweden decided to take things in her own hands and fight the world against climate change.

After the Nordic nation’s elections were over, the teen skipped school every Friday and protested on the steps of the Parliamentary building. A solitary protester at that time, she named her resistance ‘Fridays for Future’, and demanded that the government undertake a radical response to climate change.

It has been a year since Greta Thunberg started her campaign, and she is still standing rock-solid by her principles – travelling by a boat, instead of a plane, to New York to attend conferences on climate change.

Greta chose to travel by a boat, which will be powered by wind turbines and solar panels, instead of an airplane so as to make her journey have zero carbon footprint. Such is her resolve for the cause.



School strike week 52.

Pos 47 degrees 17 minutes north and 13 degrees 17 minutes west #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/ySAc8ZvwEy

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 16, 2019

Greta, now 16, shared a picture of her journey on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, along with the caption: "School strike week 52. Pos 47 degrees 17 minutes north and 13 degrees 17 minutes west."

A year ago, she had launched a strike outside the Swedish Parliament. She said she was inspired by American high-school students protesting against gun laws in response to the Parkland shooting in 2018.

In due course of time, her strike took the shape of a full-fledged movement with fellow students, teachers and parents joining her resistance. Eventually, ‘Fridays for Future’ gained media attention, with students staging walkouts from schools every Friday in show of support.

Greta’s campaign dilated in the global spectrum in November last year, when students from 24 countries took part in the Friday school strikes.

Read Also | Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, wants nations to treat climate change like war

In December 2018, the 15-year-old attended the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Poland, where she reprimanded leaders of nearly 200 nations. “Since our leaders are behaving like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have taken long ago,” an impassioned Greta said. She also had a one-on-one discussion with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In February this year, Greta’s ‘Fridays for Future’ transformed into a global phenomenon with students going up in arms to raise awareness about climate change across 30 countries – from Sweden to Brazil, India and the United States.

In March, the phenomenon snowballed with more than 2 million people taking part in protests across 135 countries. Greta was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize the same month.

In May this year, the 16-year-old was named one of the most influential people by the Time magazine, appearing on its cover. “Now I am speaking to the whole world,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the recent couple of months, Greta has been attacked by conservative and far-right lawmakers, who mocked the student activist for leading a “cult” and called her a “guru of the apocalypse” and a “Nobel prize of fear”.

Yet, she stood her ground. Meanwhile, the total number of climate strikers reached 3.6 million people across 169 countries, Reuters reported.

As ‘Fridays for Future’ completes a year, Greta tweeted:



1 year ago I started school striking for the climate outside the Swedish parliament, simply because something had to be done. Since then I have continued every Friday alongside millions of others. And we will go on for as long as it takes. #FridaysForFuture #SchoolStrike4climate pic.twitter.com/egpP5UjpHn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 20, 2019

3 months at 289