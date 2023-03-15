 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fresh turmoil in Pakistan as former PM Imran Khan faces arrest

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a court-ordered arrest by police in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday amid clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Here are key details of the situation:

- Court orders to arrest Khan came in a case pertaining to his selling state gifts given by foreign leaders while he was prime minister. Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is under way. Khan says he broke no rules and sold the items legally.

- Police say a court in Islamabad ordered Khan's arrest for not appearing before it despite repeated summons. Khan and his aides cite security concerns for the non-appearance. He was injured in an attack on his protest gathering last year.