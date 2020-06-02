App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid George Floyd protests

With an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, New York joined other cities around the country in imposing such measures after days of unrest. The limit on a city of more than 8 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI

New York City imposed a late-night curfew Monday as officials tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent another night of destruction amid protests over George Floyd's death.

With an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, New York joined other cities around the country in imposing such measures after days of unrest. The limit on a city of more than 8 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the deadline to get off the streets approached, bands of protesters marched through Manhattan and Brooklyn, and police simultaneously responded to numerous reports of roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise.

Close

People rushed into a Nike store in Manhattan and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.

related news

Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened.

“We worked hard to build up the business and within a second someone does this,” said the owner of a looted Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. “Really bad.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence the previous two evenings — which left stores ransacked and police vehicles burned — gave them no choice to impose a curfew, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.

“We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio said in a statement. Cuomo blamed “people who are looking to distract and discredit” the protests and said they couldn't be allowed to undermine public safety.

The two leaders, both Democrats, said many more police officers would be deployed Monday night.

Big crowds rallied in Times Square and Brooklyn on Monday afternoon and marched through the streets for hours. As in previous days, the demonstrations held in daylight hours were peaceful with officers mostly keeping their distance from marchers. A nighttime march through Brooklyn was also peaceful, with limited action with police. But midtown Manhattan descended into chaos as night fell.

Earlier in the day, one Times Square demonstrator, Giselle Francisco, considered the curfew necessary.

“There are people who have ulterior motives and they're trying to hijack the message,” the New Yorker said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed doubts earlier Monday about whether a curfew would be heeded. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired police captain whose borough has been a focal point for demonstrations and some damage, also had doubts.

“There are real deep, legitimate wounds, and if we're not going to put the same level of energy into correcting those wounds as we're going to put into telling people not to come out at 11, then we're going to fail, and this is going to prolong the problem," said Adams, a Democrat.

The New York City Liberties Union said it was “deeply problematic that our leaders are imposing a curfew and essentially silencing New Yorkers from expressing their outrage at the racism that permeates the nation."

After largely peaceful protests Sunday, groups of people poured down the sidewalks in Manhattan's chic Soho neighborhood and other areas overnight, breaking into Rolex, Kate Spade and Prada boutiques and electronics stores. Hundreds of people were arrested.

“People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they're going to be like, 'Damn, we don't want them out here doing this ... again,'” New York City resident Sean Jones said as he watched the destruction.

A 21-year-old man was shot in chic SoHo around 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

On Monday morning, police were visible on some of SoHo's hardest-hit streets as stores boarded up.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:05 am

tags #George Floyd #New York #protests #violence #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.