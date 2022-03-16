English
    Fresh blasts hit Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks

    The blasts came as Russia intensifies attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which was placed under curfew late Tuesday due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment".

    AFP
    March 16, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2. (Image: Reuters)

    Several explosions rocked Kyiv early Wednesday, according to AFP journalists in the city, with emergency services saying two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded.

    At least three loud explosions were heard just after dawn in the western part of the city, and thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.

    "Two residential buildings were damaged in an overnight bombardment in the central part of Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. Two people reported wounded, 35 evacuated," the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Telegram.

    Images released by the emergency services showed the top corner of one building had been partially destroyed, while the other had damage and scorch marks to its roof and upper part.

    It was not possible to immediately visit the scene as journalists are restricted from moving around the city during the curfew, which lasts until Thursday morning.

    At least four people were killed and 40 injured in a Russian strike that set a building on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district on Tuesday. Several other buildings were also hit.

    Nearly three weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces hemming in Kyiv on two sides have stepped up their attacks, with many in the capital fearing a full-on assault could come soon.

    Battles continue to rage in cities like Mariupol, Kharkhiv and Mykolaiv, as well as in suburban towns just outside Kyiv.
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 12:55 pm
