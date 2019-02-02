App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 03:36 PM IST

French yellow vest protesters back on the streets

This week, demonstrators in the French capital are planning to pay tribute to the yellow vests injured during clashes with police.

France's yellow vest protesters are taking to the streets to keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 12th straight weekend of demonstrations.

Multiple protests are planned on February 2 in Paris and other cities to denounce Macron's economic policies, seen by critics as favouring the rich.

The government says around 2,000 people have been injured in protests since the movement began Nov. 17, including at least four serious eye injuries.

Separately, 10 people have died in road incidents related to yellow vest actions.

France's Council of State has ruled on February 1 that security forces have a right to use controversial high-velocity rubber ball launchers for crowd control.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 03:26 pm

#France #world

