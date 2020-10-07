172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|french-us-duo-of-emmanuelle-charpentier-and-jennifer-doudna-win-nobel-prize-in-chemistry-5934291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French-US duo of Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna win Nobel Prize for Chemistry

The pair will share 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million).

Moneycontrol News

Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping 'scissors'.

This award makes them the fifth and sixth women to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the Nobel jury said.

Close

The CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors are gene technology's sharpest tools. According to a report by News18, using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision.  

related news

The pair will share 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million).
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.