French-US duo of Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna win Nobel Prize for Chemistry

The pair will share 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million).
Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping 'scissors'.This award makes them the fifth and sixth women to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry.
BREAKING NEWS:
The 2020 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” pic.twitter.com/CrsnEuSwGD
"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the Nobel jury said.
The CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors are gene technology's sharpest tools. According to a report by News18, using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision.