App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

French TGV train derails on Strasbourg-Paris line, 21 hurt

The train was still intact but the locomotive was leaning on its side and at least two other wagons were also off the tracks, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

A French high-speed TGV train derailed early on March 5 while travelling from the eastern city of Strasbourg to Paris, an accident caused by the collapse of an embankment that seriously injured the driver and 20 others, state rail operator SNCF and local authorities said. The driver was evacuated by helicopter following the accident near Ingenheim, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of Strasbourg.

The train was still intact but the locomotive was leaning on its side and at least two other wagons were also off the tracks, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Rescue workers arrived shortly after the accident, which occurred around 20 minutes after the train left Strasbourg at 7:19 am (0619 GMT).

Close

Passenger Alexandre Sergeant told BFM television by telephone: "All of a sudden we felt an impact, and then the train was on the gravel, it kept rolling for a while and then started to lean on its side."

"We're in the third wagon, all the windows are broken, and our wagon is off the tracks," Sergeant said.

Many passengers were in shaken by the accident, with some saying their backs had been hurt, but "there wasn't any wave of panic," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #France #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.