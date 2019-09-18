French President Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks

The French president stressed that it is necessary for the world not to show weakness towards these attacks.
The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron on September 17 to discuss the attack on oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco, according to the state news agency SPA.The French president stressed that it is necessary for the world not to show weakness towards these attacks. Macron also expressed his country's readiness to participate with international experts investigating the source of the attacks.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 11:07 am