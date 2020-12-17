French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

File image of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Image: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace said on December 17.

The president's office said that Macron, 42, took an RT-PCR test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The statement did not provide details of what symptoms he experienced.

It said Macron would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement read.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Macron attended a European Union (EU) summit at the end of last week and had met Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on December 16.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

France is the fifth most affected country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic with more than 24 lakh COVID-19 cases reported till December 17. This included over 59,300 deaths due to the outbreak.

The country witnessed a second wave of COVID-19 cases starting from September, after having managed to keep the outbreak under control following the initial spike in March-April.

The French government had last week lifted some lockdown restrictions, meant to curb resurgence in infections, but had retained an 8.00 pm curfew.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on December 16 that people in France could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech in the last week of December if EU authorities grant an approval next week.

Castex added that the vaccination drive would be stepped up in January, with high-risk groups being given priority. The country has already pre-ordered 200 million doses of vaccines.

Macron is one of the many heads of state and government who have been infected by the coronavirus, including United States President Donald Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.