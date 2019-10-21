French oil group Total signs marine fuel deal with China's Zhejiang Energy

Total China Investment will hold a 49% share in the new joint venture company, and Zhejiang Zheneng Petroleum New Energy will hold the remaining stake.
French oil company Total has signed a deal with Chinese state-owned Zhejiang Energy Group (ZEG) to create a joint venture company to supply and delivery marine fuels in the Chinese region of Zhoushan, the companies said on October 21.
Total China Investment (TCI) will hold a 49% share in the new joint venture company, and Zhejiang Zheneng Petroleum New Energy (ZZPNE) will hold the remaining stake.The Zhoushan region covers the Ningbo and Shanghai ports, representing the busiest shipping hub in the world in terms of cargo tonnage, Total said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:07 pm