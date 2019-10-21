French oil group Total signs marine fuel deal with China's Zhejiang Energy

French oil company Total has signed a deal with Chinese state-owned Zhejiang Energy Group (ZEG) to create a joint venture company to supply and delivery marine fuels in the Chinese region of Zhoushan, the companies said on October 21.

Total China Investment (TCI) will hold a 49% share in the new joint venture company, and Zhejiang Zheneng Petroleum New Energy (ZZPNE) will hold the remaining stake.