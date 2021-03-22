French Muslims slam decision to ban halal chicken slaughter ahead of Ramadan

The France government’s decision to ban the slaughter of poultry animals in line with Islamic principles is being widely criticised by Muslim leaders ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Paris Mosque director Chemseddine Hafez, Lyon Mosque director Kamel Kaptane and Evry Mosque director Khalil Maroun have issued a joint statement, in which they said that the French Agriculture and Food Ministry’s circular sends a negative message to the Muslim community in the country ahead of the holy month, reported TRT World.

“These precautions are a serious obstacle preventing people from freely practising their religion,” said the report citing the statement. The Muslim leaders further said that they are planning to take necessary legal action to restore the “fundamental right,” it read.

According to the report, the new rule says the Islamic slaughter of poultry animals will be banned in France as of July 2021.

The joint statement noted that the three administrators conveyed their concerns to the relevant ministry but they did not receive any concrete results, said the report.

They have also discussed the matter with leaders of the Jewish community in France, the report said.

Besides France, other European countries, like Belgium, have taken similar steps against halal meat, as per the report.

Halal is the Islamic form of slaughtering animals, which involves killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery, and windpipe.

Some animal rights activists in Europe argue that the Islamic halal and Jewish kosher rules for ritual slaughter are “less humane” than standard European practice because they ban the practice of stunning animals before they are killed, said the report. However, there is also some disagreement over which form of slaughter causes the animal more pain, with some arguing that a stun gun can be more painful than an expertly applied cut to the animal’s neck, it said.