English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    French journalist killed during Russian bombardment in Ukraine

    According to French and Ukrainian officials, a French journalist was killed on Monday when a Russian missile hit a car transporting civilians from eastern Ukraine.

    AFP
    May 30, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
    Representative Image of a Russian missile (Image: screengrab from video tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)

    Representative Image of a Russian missile (Image: screengrab from video tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)

    A French journalist was killed Monday during a Russian bombardment that struck a vehicle evacuating civilians from eastern Ukraine, French and Ukrainian officials said.

    "Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

    "Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded."

    Leclerc-Imhoff was working for the BFM television news channel, which said he was 32 years old and on his second Ukraine reporting trip since the war began on February 24.

    He was near Severodonetsk, a city in Ukraine's east that has been pounded by advancing Russian troops in recent weeks, the French and Ukrainian foreign ministries said in separate statements.

    Close

    Related stories

    Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who visited Kyiv on Monday, said on Twitter that Leclerc-Imhoff had been killed "by a Russian bombardment of a humanitarian mission while he was carrying out his duty to inform.

    "I have spoken with the government of Lugansk and asked President [Volodymyr] Zelensky for an inquiry, and they assured me of their help and support," she wrote.

    BFM said its journalist had been hit by shrapnel from the bombing, and his colleague Maxime Brandstaetter wounded. Their local fixer Oksana Leuta was not hurt.

    "This tragic event reminds us of the dangers faced by all journalists who have been risking their lives to describe this conflict for more than three months now," BFM said in a statement.

    Macron wrote: "I share the grief of his family, relatives and colleagues," adding that "to those who ensure the difficult mission of reporting in combat zones, I want to reiterate France's unconditional support".

    Reporters Without Borders, an international media advocacy group, says at least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on the Ukraine conflict.

    Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaidai said on Telegram that "our armoured evacuation vehicle was going to pick ten people up from the area and came under enemy fire".



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #French Journalist #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.