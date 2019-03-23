App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

French government gets tough on 'yellow vest' protests

Macron is under pressure to avoid a repeat of last week's sacking of the Champs-Elysees, where over 100 shops were damaged, looted or set alight during seven hours of rioting by mainly masked, black-clad protesters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

France's "yellow vests" are expected to stage further anti-government protests on March 23 despite the authorities vowing a "zero tolerance" approach after major riots in Paris last week. Paris police have banned the protesters from a large area in the west of the city, including the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, scene of last week's rampage by hundreds of anarchists, as well as the presidential palace and National Assembly.

Similar bans have been announced in the centres of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Dijon, Rennes and the southern city of Nice where Chinese President Xi Jinping is to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this weekend.

Macron is under pressure to avoid a repeat of last week's sacking of the Champs-Elysees, where over 100 shops were damaged, looted or set alight during seven hours of rioting by mainly masked, black-clad protesters.

The government has announced plans to redeploy soldiers from its Sentinelle anti-terror force on March 23 to guard public buildings to free up the police to tackle the radicals.

related news

The announcement has drawn howls of protest from the opposition who have accused the government of playing with fire.

On social media, "yellow vest" leaders, who have been accused of whipping up the violence with incendiary rhetoric, urged caution on March 23.

In a YouTube post, truck driver Eric Drouet called on protesters not to try to return to the Champs-Elysees.

"It's a very very bad idea. You know what image they're trying to create of us," he said, predicting a "quiet Saturday".

Macron's government drew fierce criticism over its handling of last week's protests.

The police appeared to hang back in the face of sustained attacks, after being accused of using excessive force during several previous such protests.

The Paris police chief was fired over the violence.

On Friday, clean-up operations continued on the Champs-Elysees. Shattered panes were being removed from a Swarovski crystal store, which was ransacked after neglecting to board up its windows.

Work was also being carried out on six news kiosks that were torched, leaving several newspaper vendors out of work.

Sylvain, the leader of a team of repair workers, who did not wish to give his full name, backed the use of the army to help restore order.

"Either they do that, or Macron resigns." "He needs to show the world that the government has a handle on the country and on the capital," he said.

The protests began in rural France on November 17 over fuel tax increases and quickly ballooned into a full-scale anti-government rebellion that two months of public policy debates have failed to defuse.

In recent weeks, the protesters' numbers have dwindled, falling from 282,000 nationwide on the first Saturday to just 32,000 last week, according to official estimates.

Those still on the streets appear more determined than ever to make their presence felt, however.

In a Facebook video this week, Maxime Nicolle, explained the periodic rioting in Paris and other cities as the result of "40 years of being beaten psychologically and financially" by successive governments.

"It's a bit as if a battered woman beats up her boyfriend and you say she's the violent one," he argued.

The violence has cost the protesters, who want higher taxes on the rich and a greater say for ordinary people in the running of the country, public support, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Some 53 percent of respondents said they either supported or felt a degree of sympathy towards the movement, down eight points in a week.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi ...

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Sterling Hits Hat-trick as England Thrash Czech Republic

UP Man Who Dragged His Feet for 2 Years Over Alimony Pays Up After Jus ...

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Candidate Sele ...

Donald Trump Drops New North Korea Sanctions Because he 'Likes' Kim Jo ...

Djokovic, Osaka Win Miami Openers as Thiem Tumbles

Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.