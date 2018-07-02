French gangster stages Hollywood-style jailbreak; escapes in hijacked helicopter

Redoine Faid managed to escape from a prison near Paris, with the help of two accomplices, using smoke bombs and angle grinders @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News



Like a scene straight out of a Hollywood flick, gangster Redoine Faid, 46, pulled off a prison break on Sunday when he fled from a prison near Paris in a hijacked helicopter. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Faid, who claims that his life is inspired by gangster films like 'Scarface', escaped with the help of two accomplices using smoke bombs and angle grinders, according to prison unionist Martial Delabroye. The whole operation, which lasted just 10 minutes, was well planned with a smooth conclusion in the form of a helicopter escape, Delabroye said. This is not the first time for Faid; he has another famous jailbreak to his credit. In 2013, he literally blasted his way out of a prison situated in northern France using dynamite.

For his latest escape, the helicopter, hijacked from a flight instructor, landed in the prison yard at around 11:15 am. Two armed men climbed out, stormed the premises with assault rifles and set off bombs. The unarmed wardens ran for their safety and raised the alarm.

The police has nicknamed him 'The Author' as he co-wrote two books about his delinquent youth. Apparently, Faid, also enjoys a cult following in the immigrant suburbs outside Paris.

Delabroye, the prison union representative, said that the yard the helicopter landed on is the only area which is not equipped with anti-aircraft netting. The reason being that inmates never use it, probably “except to leave the prison”.

One of the prison supervisors added, “In the corner of his (Faid) mind, he never lost the idea of escaping. Behind all his manners – he is very polite – he always hid his game.”