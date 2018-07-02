French gangster stages Hollywood-style jailbreak; escapes in hijacked helicopter

Redoine Faid managed to escape from a prison near Paris, with the help of two accomplices, using smoke bombs and angle grinders
Like a scene straight out of a Hollywood flick, gangster Redoine Faid, 46, pulled off a prison break on Sunday when he fled from a prison near Paris in a hijacked helicopter.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Faid, who claims that his life is inspired by gangster films like 'Scarface’, escaped with the help of two accomplices using smoke bombs and angle grinders, according to prison unionist Martial Delabroye.
The whole operation, which lasted just 10 minutes, was well planned with a smooth conclusion in the form of a helicopter escape, Delabroye said.
This is not the first time for Faid; he has another famous jailbreak to his credit. In 2013, he literally blasted his way out of a prison situated in northern France using dynamite.
The police has nicknamed him 'The Author' as he co-wrote two books about his delinquent youth. Apparently, Faid, also enjoys a cult following in the immigrant suburbs outside Paris.